A few slick entrepreneurs are now selling small bags of (literal) grass taken from the site of Kanye West's Easter Sunday service at Coachella via eBay.

According to Page Six, several users have posted listings for the so-called "Holy Grass" — though there's no definitive proof of the grass actually coming from the site of his service this past weekend and all the ads appear to be using the same exact photo.

Instead, you'll just have to take their word for it, but all of these savvy individuals are trying their damndest to sell their grass clippings with the descriptions ranging from "GRASS FRESH CUT BLESSED BY THE SOUND OF KANYE'S VOICE AND KID CUDI'S HUMMING" to "Authentic tall fescue grass. Touch the grass that Kanye West stood on."

Prices vary, but a couple of the bags appear to be trending around the $100 range. A few others are a better bargain at $9.50 and $30, but if you really want to go hard there's also a $499.99 option. For that price, it seems like a pair of those Yeezy "Church Socks" are probably a better bargain but, hey, follow your heart.