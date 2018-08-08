"All For You," a funked-out highlight from Junglepussy's JP3, released this year, gets a visual treatment. In the Va$htie-directed clip, JP alternates between muse and star: at some points, she is filming herself and taking the mic; at other points, she can be found primping and preening like a glamazon in her natural element. She traipses about a glam set in lingerie, leopard-print dresses, and various other looks, while mouthing the song's sensual coos of love and devotion. It's all very chic and a perfect encapsulation of JP's idiosyncratic performance style. Watch it all go down, below.

Related | Junglepussy Is Writing Love Songs About Herself

Photo via YouTube