Saturday night, a police offer shot at a car full of teenagers while investigating a house party outside of Dallas, Texas, killing 15-year-old passenger Jordan Edwards.

Edwards was with four other boys in a car being driven by his brother. The teenagers were reportedly fleeing a house party that about 100 teenagers were attending after hearing gunshots.

The Balch Springs Police Department has offered conflicting views of the crucial moments that happened next. At first, police said that the car was "backing down the street" toward police in "an aggressive manner," and so they shot at the car, shooting Edwards in the head and killing him. While even that explanation had people scratching their heads, new information from police paints an even more confounding picture.

A few hours after giving initial statements and reviewing body-cam footage, Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said that while Edwards' brother was at first backing down the street, he was actually driving away from the chaotic scene when police fired into the car.

A medical examiner said Edwards was killed with a rifle and ruled his death a homicide.

"It did not meet our core values," Haber said of the shooting.

The unnamed officer who killed Edwards has been placed on administrative leave. Edwards' parents are asking for the officer to be arrested and charged, according to their attorney Lee Merritt.

During a press conference, Merritt talked about how Edward was a straight-A freshman and standout athlete. He also noted that none of the boys in the car had been drinking, and were not the ones the police had been called to the scene of the party about. Merritt stressed the importance of charging the officer in the case, something that rarely happens when unarmed black people are killed by police.

"We've heard excuses before in the past: You know why it happens, because the dads aren't present. That excuse isn't here," Merritt said. "Or the kid was violent. That excuse isn't present here."

The school district released a statement saying, "Mesquite ISD's deepest sympathies and prayers are with the family and friends of this young man who tragically lost his life late Saturday evening. He was a good student who was very well liked by his teachers, coaches and his fellow students. The entire district — especially the staff and students of Mesquite High School — are mourning this terrible loss."

The Dallas County District is currently completing an independent investigation of the shooting.

[h/t Dallas News]

Image via Instagram