The new movie is said to be a darker edgier portrait of the Joker we have come to know over the past decades. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio describes the film as an "exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale." Their selection of Phoenix as Joker suggests a potentially more tortured angsty, maybe even socially awkward, portrayal of the character as opposed to Jared Leto's recent bizarre and uncomfortably creepy interpretation in Suicide Squad.