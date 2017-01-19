Among all the back and forth, the highs and lows, the grainy Snapchat videos, the fake prom, Drake's corny use of emojis (bless his soul), could this be all it comes down to? That JLo and Drake are bringing out ONE song together?

Apparently so. Jen confirmed to ExraTV (of all the gin joints) what we mostly already pieced together: Drake and JLo collabed on a song, it could be on his album and there might be more where that came from.

"He just asked me to do a song with him and that's what we've been doing," she–likely giggled–to ET . "We'll see if it's on his next album."

Is this it? Is that ALL? Are they even together? Was all this speculation for NOTHING? Will a Drake/JLo duet even be a fraction as good as 'I'm Real' feat. the inimitable Ja Rule?!!?

Questions. Questions that need answers.

Image via Instagram