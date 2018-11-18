Actor and singer-songwriter Jaden Smith just officially confirmed that rapper Tyler The Creator is actually his boyfriend.

While promoting his latest project The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story on Friday at Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio event, the 20-year-old son of actors Will Smith and Jaden Pinkett-Smith confirmed their relationship, saying, "I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend, and that's true. So, just so you know."

Last Sunday, Smith made headlines when he made a declaration of love at Camp Flog Gnaw. "I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f**king much." He continued, "And I want tell you guys something. I want to tell you. Tyler doesn't want to say, but Tyler's my mother f**king boyfriend, and he's been my mother f**king boyfriend my whole f**king life. Tyler, the Creator is my f**king boyfriend. It's true."

Jaden Smith says that Tyler, The Creator is his boyfriend: pic.twitter.com/tJb8kp08WU — Odd Future (@itsOddFuture) November 14, 2018 But in a video that pans over to show Tyler in the audience at the Beats 1 event, you see the rapper shaking his head. And on Twitter, Tyler also responded to Jaden's since-deleted tweet reaffirming his declaration, saying, "hahaha you a crazy n**** man"

Whether this is serious, or merely poking fun at Tyler The Creator for his recent revelations regarding his sexuality in Flower Boy, has yet to be confirmed. But there's no denying the love between these two. And all we know is if this were 100% legit, we would ship it, and ship it hard.