Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about having an "unhealthy relationship to porn" during a discussion about the stigma surrounding porn as well as its effect on real-life relationships.

While speaking with daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones on a new episode of their Facebook Live talk show, Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith revealed that "had a little porn addiction" when she wasn't in a relationship.

"I actually feel like I was using 'addiction' a little lightly," she said. "And maybe I'll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence." That said, she emphasized that her addiction, not porn itself, was the problem.

Not only that, but Pinkett Smith also talked about how porn gave her "false expectations" when actually having sex, as well as how she enjoyed porn due to an "emptiness" inside.

Watch the video in its entirety here.