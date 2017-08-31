We have hit peak nostalgia for Josh Schwartz's iconic teen dramas seeing as 2017 marks the 10-year anniversary of Gossip Girl's premiere and The O.C's finale respectively, and now, Issa Rae is jumping on board.

Pitching a fantasy show she'd love to see made to The New Yorker, Issa launched into the story of "Lil Richie," a wealthy black teen who's tired of the "access and the excess" of his privileged lifestyle in a 90210-meets-Gossip Girl situation. She also imagined another "ho" character who is "always on her ho shit," there is no time for "goodie-goodies" on Rae's prospective show.

See the full pitch below.

Image via Getty