Photographer Sara Ghazi-Tabatabai was born in Hamburg to an Iranian father and a German mother. She recently spent time in Iran and decided to photograph the wide and vibrant variety of young people she was seeing regularly on the streets of Tehran. "I wanted to show how well educated, dynamic and ambitious the youth is in Iran," she says of this street style gallery. "It's not like a lot of people think. They're very well educated, talented and cultivated!"



