New Insecure is almost here! HBO dropped a new trailer for season three of Issa Rae's treatise on sexual dysfunction, premiering August 12th. In the new clip, Issa is still crashing with Daniel... the guy she cheated on her boyfriend with. Apparently they're not sleeping together, but there's sexual tension. Be careful, Issa and Daniel! Who could ever forget season two's blowjob disaster?

As far as the other characters go, Yvonne Orji's Molly is (hopefully) leaving Dro, he of the open marriage and ridiculous abs. Tiffany (Amanda Seales) is pregnant, and Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) is still hilarious. But there's no sign of Lawrence! Actor Jay Ellis's IMDB page doesn't feature any season three episodes either. Hopefully it's a red herring — surely #LawrenceHive could never process the loss.

Photo via Getty