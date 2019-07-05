Engagement rumors are currently swirling around Iggy Azalea and Playboy Carti following a recent live stream.

On Thursday, fans began buzzing after Azalea took to her Instagram Live to show off her new accessory. And though the couple have remained notoriously private since first getting together last September, Carti recently revealed to The Fader that they had moved in together. So could this be the next, big step?

According to Page Six, the stunning stone is by Australian jeweler Stefano Canturi, who's known for his "Stella" ring design which "features a large emerald- or cushion-cut center stone surrounded by a geometric ring of smaller emerald-cut diamonds." <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

And while reps for Canturi and Azalea have yet to comment on the rumors, that hasn't stopped people from speculating. See some of the reactions to the potential news, below.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Carti and iggy engaged now :) crazy he fell in luv <3 @playboicarti @IGGYAZALEA pic.twitter.com/RJp92YeUQD — Isaac (@isaacc3452) July 5, 2019

Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea have allegedly gotten secretly engaged 👀💍 pic.twitter.com/T9DQLEYMac — STRAPPED (@STRAPPEDENT) July 5, 2019

CARTI & IGGY ENGAGED IM GONNA THROW UP — lil nas x stan 🤠🕺🏾 (@slickwoodsjr) July 5, 2019

Apparently him and Iggy are engaged, I’m happy he found love https://t.co/qHl5gLyEL8 — ROKUDOU (@swoovin) July 5, 2019