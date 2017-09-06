Are you primed and ready to shoot Instagram stories? Can you take a cute selfie while also angling to get a hint of the latest It models and front-row creatures in the shot behind you? Practice, because New York Fashion Week kicks off today. The weeklong cavalcade of shows and presentations is also a week-long extravaganza of blow-outs, fetes, and shindigs. Below we've brought back our NYFW party guide, highlighting the best of post-show parties and impossibly hard doors to try and sweet-talk your way past. We'll be updating the list with new parties every day so keep checking back!



Wednesday, September 6

WHAT: Vivienne Westwood, Andreas Kronthaler & Juergen Teller

EXPECT: To celebrate this year's opening of Vivienne Westwood's flagship U.S. store, the iconic designer and her husband Andreas Kronthaler are holding an exhibition of the decade of campaigns photographer Juergen Telle has shot for the couple.

WHERE: Exhibition at Vivienne Westwood, 14 E 55th Street; Dinner at Lucien, 14 1st Avenue

WHEN: Exhibition, 6:00-8:30pm; Dinner, 9pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 20-1

WHAT: Bulgari: Goldea, the Roman Night

EXPECT: Bulgari's launching their newest fragrance with a party worth traveling to Brooklyn for. The swank event will feature breathtaking views of Manhattan--and equally breathtaking special guest Bella Hadid, who's the face of the fragrance.

WHERE: The 1 Rooftop at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

WHEN: 9pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 15-1





Thursday, September 7

WHAT: Mert & Marcus' Limited Collector's Edition Book Launch

EXPECT: The photographers are launching their new book--a collection of photographs featuring their A-List friends and collaborators that's been, if Kim is any source, "20 years in the making." Expect the crowd to be as star-studded as the pages of the book.

WHERE: The Roof at PUBLIC

WHEN: 9:30pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 50-1

WHAT: John Varvatos Light up the Bowery

EXPECT: If you want to feel a little punk (but still chic, natch), catch the Light Up the Bowery Live Show at John Varvatos, where Machine Gun Kelly will be celebrating their collaboration on the fall campaign.

WHERE: John Varvatos Bowery, 315 Bowery

WHEN: 10pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 17-1

WHAT: This Is New York

EXPECT: Snag some cocktails, peep Winnie Harlow and other models partying, and enjoy a bumping set of tunes, particularly once Mark Ronson gets on the decks.

WHERE: The Roxy

WHEN: 10pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 13-1





WHAT: PornHub, the world's biggest porn site, celebrates the launch of its capsule collection produced by streetwear favorite Richardson.

EXPECT: An uber-hip, edgy downtown crowd. Possibly strippers.

WHERE: Address upon RSVP

WHEN: 10pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 15-1





WHAT: Fenty Beauty party hosted by Rihanna



EXPECT: Peep makeup artists, beauty vloggers and influencers mingling, with Rih likely posted up at a VIP table. High chance of better-than-average music and dancing.

WHERE: Up & Down, 244 W 14th St

WHEN: 11pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 12-1



Friday, September 8

WHAT: Chromat

EXPECT: The brand of hip young things is throwing a party where else but Bushwick. Nibble high-end Mexican and groove to music from Marilu Donovan.

WHERE: Guadelupe Inn

WHEN: 7pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 10-1





Saturday, September 9

WHAT: Good Gone Bad

EXPECT: The after-party for the Philipp Plein show is sure to be an over-the-top extravaganza of excess, fun, and famous faces--and particularly sought after this week with appearances from Nicki Minaj and Future on deck.

WHERE: Hammerstein Ballroom

WHEN: 10pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 17-1





Sunday, September 10





WHAT: Sies Marjan x System

EXPECT: After Sies Marjan's sure-to-be-fantastic show, wander on down to the LES to celebrate and get down to music by Clara 3000.

WHERE: The Flower Shop, 107 Eldridge St.

WHEN: 10pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 10-1

WHAT: Moet Nectar Imperial Rose x Public School

EXPECT: The iconic champagne brand is celebrating the reveal and launch of three specially designed bottles created by Public School designers Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow. Expect matte black and glowing ambience, and reportedly a surprise performance.

WHERE: Fulton Market, 11 Fulton St.

WHEN: 9pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 14-1





WHAT: DVF after party

EXPECT: A swank, classic fashion crowd with music by JD Samson, TYGAPAW and DeSe. Champagne and iconic wrap dresses.

WHERE: Berlin, 25 Avenue A

WHEN: 9:30pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 25-1





Monday, September 11

WHAT: Faith Connexion Store Opening

EXPECT: The Parisian mainstay is opening their flagship store on US soil.

WHERE: 27 Mercer St.

WHEN: 6pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 8-1





WHAT: Purple Magazine's 25th Anniversary party presented by Zadig & Voltaire

EXPECT: The French label will host the magazine's anniversary party at its newest boutique in Soho, with music by fashion It-girl DJ and model Clara 3000

WHERE: Saks Fifth Avenue

WHEN: 6pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 14-1





WHAT: Wilhelmina

EXPECT:

WHERE: 11 Howard Street, The Blond

WHEN: 8 pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 6-1





WHAT: Purple's 25th Year Anniversary Event

EXPECT: Paul Sevigny giving all the music vibes.

WHERE: 442 West 13th Street, top of The Standard.

WHEN: 11:30 pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 10-1









Tuesday, September 12



WHAT: Kaimin presentation followed by Brooke Candy performance

EXPECT: If you like downtown, futuristic feminist warrior vibes, this is the party for you.

WHERE: Saks Fifth Avenue

WHEN: Presentation 11pm; performance midnight

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 8-1





WHAT: Naeem Khan After-Party

EXPECT: Boos, boos, and tons of fun.

WHERE: 11 Howard Street, The Blond

WHEN: 10 pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 9-1





Wednesday, September 13

WHAT: Premiere of Cabiria Charity Chastity

EXPECT: Kenzo's upcoming film, directed by Natasha Lyonne and starring Maya Rudolph, Waris Ahluwalia, Fred Armisen, Macaulay Culkin, Greta Lee, Matt Lucas, James Ransone, and Leslie Odom Jr. is a hot ticket. Hosted by Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, the premiere bash is sure to be fabulous.

WHERE: Public Arts, 215 Chrystie St.

WHEN: 7pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 20-1

WHAT: Solo exhibition of fashion photographer Cass Bird's show, In Bed

EXPECT: A more low-key, intimate vibe than other parties on this list, the intersection of art and fashion, plus a performance by Feist, makes the trip down to Red Hook worth it.

WHERE: Red Hook Labs, 133 Imlay Street, Brooklyn

WHEN: 7pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 6-1





WHAT: Polaroid's 80th Anniversary Party with photography wunderkind Ryan McGinley

EXPECT: Plenty of Instagrammable moments and nostalgia of the photographic variety

WHERE: The Hole, 312 Bowery between E. Houston and Bleecker

WHEN: 7pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 10-1

WHAT: V Magazine x Alain Mikli Launch

EXPECT: The launch of V's music issue will, most fittingly, feature a performance from Charli XCX.

WHERE: Gramercy Park Hotel Rose Bar

WHEN: 9pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 9-1

Splash image via BFA











WHAT: Galore x Juicy Couture

EXPECT: The NYFW Ball will host a special performance from the Queen B, Lil Kim, and a DJ set by Paris Hilton.

WHERE: 215 Chrystie Street

WHEN: 11pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 9-1