Lorde has delivered us another undoubtedly hit track, this time an 80s-esque anthem à la the preference of go-to collaborator Jack Antonoff.

"Perfect Places" is the final song on her upcoming sophomore album Melodrama. The single follows "Green Light" and "Liability" from Melodrama, both of which were lauded by critics. It's my prediction that "Perfect Places" will be many fans' favorite of the three, with it's swelling, syncopated beats and relatable/irreverent lyrics.

Then again, who knows! Whether it knocks the other two out of the water for the greatest single on the album or not, it's still a very, very good direction for Lorde. Take a listen below.

Image via Getty