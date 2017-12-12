Helmut Lang is on a roll with their latest venture, creating timeless basics that spotlight the work of iconic artists for charity.

For the third installment of their "Artist Series," the brand has re-appropriated the work of legendary street photographer Keizō Kitajima (famous for his candid, high-contrast portraits and as the protégée of Japanese post-war photographer, Daido Moryama). Kitajima was famous for his punk, DIY attitude when it came to developing and showcasing his work, refusing to play by art world's rules. He would create a new exhibition every month, papering gallery walls with the photos he took over the past several weeks, wandering the city streets at night.

The brand has released three different t-shirts, a poster and a pin for the capsule, products ranging from $15 to $125 in price with 15% of profits going to Kitajima's charity of choice (the New York Foundation for the Arts). They feature three of Kitajima's portraits, capturing New York City in 1986.

