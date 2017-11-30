Helmut Lang seen through Hood By Air's Shayne Oliver brought luxe BDSM to the storied minimalist brand, delivering a sexually charged lineup for spring '18. Blurring the lines between menswear and womenswear, the genderless range introduced a spread of provocative—but purposeful—accessories, including instantly iconic bra-shaped bags.

Related | Go Backstage at Helmut Lang

For the fast moving, no-fuss Helmut fan, Oliver created a convertible option with functional zipper pouches to be worn directly on the body. To any passerby, the handbag looks like a straightforward, stylized bra, but it can also store and conceal all the essentials—your credit cards, subway pass, ID.

Helmut also created three bra-shaped purses in black, red and white that function exclusively as bags for the more classic ("classic") customer. These, along with Helmut's entire spring '18 collection, are now available online, and will undoubtedly usher in a new force of powerful femmes—perfect timing.

Check out Helmut Lang's must-have accessory, below, and visit HelmutLang.com for more.