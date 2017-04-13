Today, oh glorious day, Harry Styles released the cover art and track list for his highly anticipated debut solo album, and one title in particular has set the internet alight with, what else - Taylor Swift conspiracy theories.

HARRY.STYLES //12.MAY.17//
The track in question is called "Ever Since New York," and given Taylor's somehow non-ironic title as the Ambassador to New York, many fans think it's a not-so-subtle reference to Styles' time dating her:

