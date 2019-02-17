Designer Michael Halpern only graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2016, but the label has already become a household name of sorts and an instant go-to for sequined pieces reminiscent of disco days. For his fall 2019 collection, he sent a series of transformational dresses — including those that looked like metallic sunrises, golden gardens and glittering chests of ancient treasure — down the runway. Here's everything you need to know about the show.

Crystal Chokers

Some of the most dramatic pieces of the collection were the thick crystal chokers that covered the models' entire necks. Some were used as an added extension to dresses while others were worn as solo accessories that amped up an already super glam collection.

Metallic Moments

Halpern took inspiration from the iconic French-Russian illustrator Erté, known for his whimsical and surreal drawings of costumed women. Some of the looks at Halpern, dotted with metallic turquoise leopard spots, looked like they were straight out of one of Erté's drawings.

Sunrise, Sunset

Two of the most dynamic pieces in the collection were a sunset meets sunrise hued dress and top. Made of a slinky fabric, each outfit looked almost liquified.

Mix and Match

A highlight of the fall 2019 show? The mixed prints in striking red, blue, black, cream and golden tones. It was busy in the best possible way.

Little Red Riding Hood

A dramatic hooded cape with geometric block print and metallic leopard spots opened the show. Later on, an equally theatric burgundy hooded cape was worn over a gold sequins mini dress for modern Little Red Riding Hood vibes.

Photos via Imaxtree



