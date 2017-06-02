A few days ago, Fifth Harmony dropped their first song since Camila Cabello left the group in a blaze of twitter drama to pursue her solo career in 2016. The song, "Down," features a verse courtesy of Gucci Mane, has managed to be seemingly everywhere at once since getting out of jail last year. It's an unlikely collaboration, until you remember that Gucci has been collaborating with pretty much everybody.

Watch Gucci and Fifth Harmony perform "Down" on Good Morning America today below:



At the 3:06 mark, Gucci just kind of wanders off stage. It's great.

You an also stream the track here:

[h/t XXL]