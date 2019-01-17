There are seven new reasons to watch the 2019 Grammy Awards, if you're into that sort of thing: Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, Janelle Monáe, Shawn Mendes, and Dan + Shay. The Recording Academy has announced they'll all be performing at this year's ceremony, to take place in Los Angeles next month.

Missing from the list, you might notice, are Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. What gives? Their A Star Is Born duet "Shallow" is nominated for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year. But this is just the first announcement, so who knows what surprises are in store.

(Lady Gaga is a Grammys regular; she performed her Joanne track "Million Reasons" at the 2018 ceremony, which could easily have taken place one million years ago.) Related | SOPHIE's Grammy Nomination Is a Groundbreaking Moment

Among those who have been tapped to take the stage in 2019, Kacey, Post, Janelle, and Cardi are all competing in the same category, for the coveted Album of the Year. Tension!

Alicia Keys is hosting music's night of nights, which is fun — check out the nominees here.