Supermodel Gigi Hadid is getting into the makeup game. She announced over the weekend the launch of her upcoming makeup collaboration with Maybelline. (Hadid is the face of the brand). Hadid and Maybelline both posted teasers on Instagrams of the line, showing red, nude and pink lipsticks and eyeshadows and calling it "a year in the making." No details yet on when the collection will launch.





[h/t The Cut]

Image via Matteo Prandoni/BFA