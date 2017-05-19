Cult television series Twin Peaks sparked not just a devoted fan following, but also quite the style statement--one that seemingly transcends time. And just like David Lynch's epic masterpiece is returning to us this Sunday (on Showtime--grab your coffee and pie and get ready), the grunge aesthetic, unorthodox boxy suits/trenches, and the oversized varsity sweaters of the past, surround us once again. The era of 90's normcore is back (did it even leave, tbh?), which is why it comes as no surprise that we'll be looking to channel a modern day Audrey Horne in McQueen, Laura Palmer in a Balenciaga silk-twill scarf or, I don't know, the Log Lady (RIP) in Y/PROJECT wide-leg jeans.



We can hear Tyra Banks saying, "Give me Twink Peaks, but make it Fashion."