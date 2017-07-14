French Montana is not playing when it comes to his Summer '17 takeover, dropped his latest project Jungle Rules earlier today and he's already back at it, releasing videos to accompany the project.

Jumping back in bed with long-term collaborators The Weeknd and Max B, the video for latest single "A Lie" sees French hit New York City in a big way with a whole heap of A-List hip hop pals, including almost the entirety of XO as well as A$AP Rocky. They wreck havoc in the penthouse of the Hotel on Rivington, drive through the streets in insane whips and party on a yacht with models. It's a lifestyle.

Check it out below.