In recent months, the characteristically elusive Frank Ocean has been little by slowly coming out of his shell. First, via episodes of "blonded Radio," his exploratory Beats1 show, then, eventually, a public Instagram account (!!!) that has become more adorable by the day. I mean, just look:

And Ocean, much to our delight, is continuing to open up, this time, in a new GQ interview conducted by his "blonded Radio" co-hosts, Vegyn and Roof Access. In the story, he talks about: making his Instagram public to close the gap between who he was perceived to be and who he actually is; moving to New York; his political engagement over the past year; being entertained by TV news; and making covers of classic songs. But our favorite part of the interview, if you can't tell by those photos above, is Ocean dishing on what makes him look and feel gorgeous, with his fine self.

He extols the virtues of night cream: "I feel like men just go to sleep. They may wash their face or they don't even bother—they go to sleep with the day face on. You really need to do a gentle wash and put a night moisturizer on. You can't have the retinol in your creams in the day because it makes you more sun-sensitive, so you wanna throw that on at night. I need the night cream because when I wake up I feel very beautiful, moisturized and ready to have people making eye contact with me, ready to look above my eyebrow, below the eyebrow. [laughs]."

If you are male-identifying — or not, and just love beautiful things! — and you've made it this far, congratulations, also you're welcome. We thought we'd assist you in taking Ocean up on his advice. Below, find five top-reviewed, budget-conscious night creams to ensure a positively luxurious skincare experience, and a lot more eye contact than you knew you needed in your day-to-day.

Remember to make selections based on: your skin type (oily, dry, normal); whether you have acne, and uneven skin tone, fine lines or wrinkles; give the product time to work (some take days or weeks to show full effects); and most important: get the recommended seven or eight hours of sleep while wearing the cream so it can work its magic. Thank us the second you wake up feeling more radiant and glamorous.

Olay Regenerist Night Cream, $24 Get it here.

Baxter of California, Super Shape Skin Recharge Cream, $36 Get it here.

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Facial Oil, $49 Get it here.

Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum, $69 Get it here.

Photo via Instagram