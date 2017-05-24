As many will already know, on Monday, May 22, 2017, Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena fell victim to a terrorist-connected bombing. 22 people died as a result, while even more were seriously injured. Though it was clear that the tragic event had left the singer pretty shaken and traumatized, it was still a mystery what the attack would mean for the rest of her Dangerous Woman tour — which, at the time of writing, still has 35 more dates scheduled across the next four months.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

After a source close to the singer mentioned that they were "not focused on the tour" because "the focus is on the victims and grieving for them" on Tuesday, another source has given a statement to Entertainment Weekly announcing the cancelation of all upcoming tour dates through June 5th. Looking at her tour schedule, this means that the singer is canceling seven different spots, including two at London's famed O2 Arena. Read the full statement below.

Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman Tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been canceled as well as all shows through June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together.

