Celebrate V-Day with Fluide's Inclusive Line of Lip Glosses

It's almost V-Day, and if you're still struggling to find the perfect present, allow us to introduce you to Fluide's new line of holographic lip glosses. As the "first beauty brand" created to celebrate queer beauty and non-binary identities, Fluide's Valentine's campaign is a love letter to the people putting their lives on the line to fight for understanding and acceptance, and to ultimately create a more inclusive world.

Related | ALOK and Travis Alabanza Write Each Other Letters

"Many of us within the queer community have a complicated history with makeup," says Fluide Co-Founder and Creative Director Isabella Giancarlo. "Perhaps we felt obligated to wear it or didn't have the permission to wear it or maybe couldn't wear it in a way that felt authentic to us. Fluide says, Fuck that."

The special set of multidimensional glosses come in three "otherworldly" shades: Dreamhouse: a frosty blue-green gloss with cosmic shine; Spectrum, a crystallized pink gloss with psychedelic rose sparkle; and Oasis, a shimmering golden gloss with blush-blue undertones — packed full of moisturizing Vitamin E and jojoba oil to ensure a perfect pout.

The special V-Day campaign was created in collaboration with videographer Maddy Talias and photographer Lauren Perlstein, and also features a video highlighting the relevance of queer representation within beauty.

"Our goal is to support the increasing numbers of people who live in between categories and to help make them feel seen."

"I think authentic queer representation in the beauty space still has a way to go," adds Giancarlo. "Many more identities are acknowledged and included — but the real goal is to move beyond the rigid categorizations in general. Fluide was created specifically to chip away at those rigid categories — to embody and embrace gender expansive beauty and recognize all the people who don't fit into the neat boxes. Our goal is to support the increasing numbers of people who live in between categories and to help make them feel seen."

Shop Fluide's Holographic Gloss Collection here.