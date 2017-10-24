Patron saint of teenage diaries and icon of our hearts, Fiona Apple, teamed up with Instagram's favorite yelling angel, Lili Hayes, to cover Sonny & Cher's "I Got You Babe" IN COSTUME. Let that wash over you for a sec. The reason for this meeting of legends is ostensibly for Lili's 31 days of Halloween costumes (her Mrs. Doubtfire is something very special), but do we really need a reason? We deserve nice things!

Watch this incredible cover, feel great, and then chase that feeling with their duet of Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You" from Valentine's Day. Pure magic.





