In the luxury sphere, plus-size womenswear can often feel like a marketing gimmick with a limited retail presence. Since its advent in 1980, Marina Rinaldi — Max Mara's lesser known sister-brand — has rejected that idea by catering to curvy clients without compromising quality in fabric and fit. Last night at the Hôtel d'Evreux in Paris's Place Vendôme, the 38-year-old Reggio Emilia-based label unveiled a capsule collection by Sicilian-born designer Fausto Puglisi.

Puglisi's vibrant sense of color, penchant for geometry, and signature sexy cuts emboldens Marina Rinaldi's otherwise subtle, polished style. "I created a sexy, flamboyant collection because we all have a body to celebrate, to show off," Puglisi says, citing the brand's exclusivity in workmanship and materials, as opposed to size.

With color-blocking that contours the body, plunging necklines and high slits that exude sensuality, and just the right amount of juxtaposition, Puglisi imbues rich fabrics — from hand-stitched double wool to crêpe silk and chiffon — with a confident energy.

Fittingly, Ashley Graham, who's collaborated with Marina Rinaldi on a much-coveted denim collection, is the face of Puglisi's capsule which is available online and in stores tomorrow.

Photos Courtesy of Marina Rinaldi