Moncler's fanciful puffer jacket evening gowns, which went viral when Ezra Miller wore one on the red carpet for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, are officially more than just memes. They're a fashion success story! Despite some hefty, down-filled price tags ($3,565 for Ezra's caped look), the creations have sold out on Moncler's official website.

The Moncler x Piccioli collection is designed by Valentino head Pierpaolo Piccioli, and features dramatic hooded, floor-length takes on your standard sleeping bag coat. It is part of the storied Italian winter wear label's "Genius" initiative, which also features collaborations with seven other auteurs, including Simone Rocha. (After several celebrity endorsements, those designs have sold out quickly too.)

Miller became the subject of much Internet thirst, as well as numerous Star Wars references, when he boldly stepped out in a jet black Moncler x Piccioli cocoon in early November. He followed up the look with some equally eye catching Hedwig cosplay on another red carpet.