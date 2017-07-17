Last night, Game of Thrones returned to HBO for the premiere of its seventh season, and aside from some stunning new plot points that I won't spoil here, there was one very noticeable cameo from a certain red-haired crooner that you don't have to be a GoT fan to know.

The Internet responded to the appearance of Ed Sheeran suddenly sitting by a campfire in Westeros in its typical, mocking fashion:



When Ed Sheeran's presence in #GoTS7 throws you off but the song he was singing is a bop. pic.twitter.com/KuGXzcueyP

— cookies&Corinthians (@AKempChronicles) July 17, 2017









Did Ed Sheeran win a contest or something?

— annie mebane (@anniemebane) July 17, 2017





when you're riding around westeros and stumble upon an Ed Sheeran concert pic.twitter.com/CUEm3zYjDh

— ken (@robbbsdany) July 17, 2017





#GameOfThones writing room:

"Ok we're beyond the books, we have creative control"

"Concept: Ed Sheeran camping in the woods singing a song"

— Kyle Ethan (@kesnyder42) July 17, 2017





Ed Sheeran appearing on game of thrones but not being brutally disemboweled was very disappointing

— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 17, 2017





I always thought most of them were Ed Sheeran.

— Alex Baze (@bazecraze) July 17, 2017





"Hello it's me, ed sheeran, and i'm here to remind you none of this is real! It's just a tv show haha, I'm ed sheeran"

— Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) July 17, 2017





*a man is singing*

Sounds like Ed Sheeran but how can he be in game of thrones.

*Ed Sheeran*

Wtf #GoTS7

— Lana Is Back (@DivijPawar) July 17, 2017





Ed Sheeran on #GoTS7...

The club isn't the best place to find a lover, so the Riverlands is where I go..." pic.twitter.com/0EvQHRODnN

— ∞ Aoife Mairéad ॐ (@TriggerHippieTV) July 17, 2017





me watching game of thrones: hey that guy hella sounds like ed sheeran lmao

me 5 secs later: pic.twitter.com/jEChmeXDvm

— ana (@anaweasley) July 17, 2017





"hey cersei did you hear"

"wat"

"ed sheeran is in our army"

"oh sick Shape of You gets me so wild when i'm in the uber"

— Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) July 17, 2017

A few sane internet denizens pointed out that the cameo wasn't so strange after all:

y'all rly gonna watch the ed sheeran of television shows & act surprised when ed sheeran physically manifests? ok pic.twitter.com/Of2kBmzbaG

— AmyDunneVEVO (@missunitedface) July 17, 2017





Friends, please tell me more about how seeing Ed Sheeran in your dragon show is unrealistic.

— Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) July 17, 2017

While some were just plain upset:





I don't even watch Game Of Thrones but still mad Ed Sheeran ruined it.

— KB (@KaraRBrown) July 17, 2017

See for yourself if lil Ed ruined the series or not:

Here is Ed Sheeran's special appearance on #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3Rnnos5gYe

— Hi! Watch This (@HiWatchThis) July 17, 2017