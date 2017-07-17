Last night, Game of Thrones returned to HBO for the premiere of its seventh season, and aside from some stunning new plot points that I won't spoil here, there was one very noticeable cameo from a certain red-haired crooner that you don't have to be a GoT fan to know.

The Internet responded to the appearance of Ed Sheeran suddenly sitting by a campfire in Westeros in its typical, mocking fashion:













A few sane internet denizens pointed out that the cameo wasn't so strange after all:



While some were just plain upset:



See for yourself if lil Ed ruined the series or not: