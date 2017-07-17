The Internet Had a Ball with Ed Sheeran's Surprise 'Game of Thrones' Cameo
Last night, Game of Thrones returned to HBO for the premiere of its seventh season, and aside from some stunning new plot points that I won't spoil here, there was one very noticeable cameo from a certain red-haired crooner that you don't have to be a GoT fan to know.
The Internet responded to the appearance of Ed Sheeran suddenly sitting by a campfire in Westeros in its typical, mocking fashion:
When Ed Sheeran's presence in #GoTS7 throws you off but the song he was singing is a bop. pic.twitter.com/KuGXzcueyP
when you're riding around westeros and stumble upon an Ed Sheeran concert pic.twitter.com/CUEm3zYjDh
*a man is singing*
Sounds like Ed Sheeran but how can he be in game of thrones.
*Ed Sheeran*
Wtf #GoTS7
Ed Sheeran on #GoTS7...
The club isn't the best place to find a lover, so the Riverlands is where I go..." pic.twitter.com/0EvQHRODnN
me watching game of thrones: hey that guy hella sounds like ed sheeran lmao
me 5 secs later: pic.twitter.com/jEChmeXDvm
A few sane internet denizens pointed out that the cameo wasn't so strange after all:
y'all rly gonna watch the ed sheeran of television shows & act surprised when ed sheeran physically manifests? ok pic.twitter.com/Of2kBmzbaG
Friends, please tell me more about how seeing Ed Sheeran in your dragon show is unrealistic.
While some were just plain upset:
See for yourself if lil Ed ruined the series or not:
Here is Ed Sheeran's special appearance on #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3Rnnos5gYe
