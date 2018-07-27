Between dropping a new album, appearing at UK festivals and gearing up for a new tour, Drake has certainly been "Nonstop" recently, so it's only fair he takes some time out for self-care.

The video for "Nonstop," an easily-digestible melodic rap moment from the hip hop-heavy Side A of Scorpion, has dropped and it sees Drake at his purest. He's back in his second hometown, London, to perform at Wireless Festival, tear up the club with French Montana and Quavo, rent out a sight-seeing bus to flex on the top deck, as well as survey the best the city has to offer with a penthouse patio tea party in a side-tied do-rag.

Drake: full of surprises. Check out the video, below.

Photo via Instagram