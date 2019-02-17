Hosting Saturday Night Live, like guesting gigs at talk shows, is a chance for stars to promote projects while having a bit of fun themselves. Last night, Black Monday star Don Cheadle did more than just promote his latest Showtime comedy series. His shirt said it all.

Just as Cheadle was about to introduce blues-rock musician Gary Clark Jr. for his second set of the night, he made sure to stand straight and proud, with his arms back to show off his statement shirt that read, "PROTECT TRANS KIDS." He didn't need to call attention to his outfit, or say anything that wasn't on his cue cards. All he had to do was stand there and make sure everyone could read the big bold letters. And if that doesn't send out a clear message to audiences, I don't know what will.

Now, the online LGBTQ+ community and allies are applauding the actor as they celebrate his act of making the most of his platform, and saving lives through a simple gesture.

Thank you Don Cheadle for using your platform to help save lives. 🏳️‍🌈❤️#ProtectTransKids #SNL pic.twitter.com/XOGsr44h6N — Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) February 17, 2019

Hey @DonCheadle, as a trans woman, I can't emphasize enough how much it means to see you do this on SNL. Thank you for standing strong with trans children. It means the world. <3 https://t.co/MrsAyDNEso — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 17, 2019

At the end of the whole episode, people also point out that Cheadle wore a Soviet Union hockey jersey that read "Trump 45" on the back, throwing some major shade on POTUS. This was, yet again, another winning fashion statement that spoke volumes to many.

Don Cheadle wore a Soviet Union hockey jersey with “Trump” and “45” on the back at the end of SNL after hosting. Shade level: Masterful pic.twitter.com/hrDjPRulXy — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 17, 2019

I have always been a fan of @DonCheadle but him wearing a protect trans youth T-shirt & Soviet Union hockey jersey w/ “Trump” & “45” on the back on @nbcsnl have now put me in the super fan category. Subtle, Masterful yet Effective. #Bravo pic.twitter.com/3R6qxZHXu8 — Karamo Brown (@Karamo) February 17, 2019

Not only did @DonCheadle literally CRUSH IT last night, but he’s never once put aside his beliefs or values because it’s “safe”. He’s truly a warrior of the people and the best. Also watch last nights SNL! https://t.co/zy3ZsJqCtr — Yassir Lester (@Yassir_Lester) February 17, 2019

For all the love, last night's SNL host tweeted, "to each and every one of you beautiful tweeps. i awoke to so much support and love!! thank you @nbcsnl for the opportunity to play and pay respect and throw shade in an historic space in an historic time. keep fighting, y'all. evil grows in the dark."

♥️✌🏿✊🏿 to each and every one of you beautiful tweeps. i awoke to so much support and love!! thank you @nbcsnl for the opportunity to play and pay respect and throw shade in an historic space in an historic time. keep fighting, y'all. evil grows in the dark. 😘 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) February 17, 2019

Don Cheadle is the only "Don" we need.