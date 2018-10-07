Hundreds of Dogs Marched in London to Protest Brexit

Not only are British nationals making their thoughts on Brexit heard, but now so are the British pups. On Sunday, hundreds of dogs walked together through the streets of London towards the House of Parliament for an anti-Brexit march led by a group called Wooferendum. It seems that the group has been planning this for months, as they've been promoting the event since mid-August.

Dogs are demanding a Wooferendum to stop Brexit. Join us and together let’s make the biggest bark in history. #stopbrexit #wooferendum pic.twitter.com/ULyFsk9OX5 — Wooferendum (@wooferendum) August 22, 2018 Protesters were waving European Union flags, with many dogs wearing the flag as bandanas as well. And as expected, the signs the doggos were wearing, and the messages their owners were carrying were punny, yet substantial and did the job of speaking their mind, and asking Theresa May to paws and let Britain stay in the EU.

WATCH: Hundreds of dogs marched through London to protest against Brexit #TicTocNews pic.twitter.com/wwgVdTw9jl — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 7, 2018

Ready to march today!



T-Shirt - check

Placards - check

Poop bags - check

Pee station- check



