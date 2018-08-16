CupcakKe has never been one to beat around the bush with innuendo, even saying she's "raunchy" seems to downplay how dirty the Chicago rapper is willing to get.

A steamy bedroom romp with completely naked men, mysterious bristling cats, and dripping...liquids, the video for "Blackjack" is CupcakKe's wildest to date. The song, a nod to her 21st birthday, features brilliant one-liners like "Stomach like a beauty salon/Cause I swallow every pubic hair shed" or "The dick like Ariana ponytail/Cause I swear that shit was the longest" will be stuck in your head for days but under no circumstances should be absentmindedly mumbled aloud in public. Directed by Elliot Sellers, CupcakKe's charismatic persona shines through as the rightful center of attention.

The third in a line of single following her critically-acclaimed album Ephorize, "Blackjack" continues to up the ante for the young rapper. Watch the very very NSFW official video below:

Photo by Tarik Carroll