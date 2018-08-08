Coach creative director Stuart Vevers and Selena Gomez release their second collaboration today. While the singer's first partnership with the brand was entirely focused on accessories (the highlight being her take on Coach's classic "Grace" bag), the capsule's second volume features new bag silhouettes and Gomez's ready-to-wear debut. The star, with cat eyes courtesy of Pat McGrath and wispy locks by Guido Palau, models these styles in an airy campaign photographed by Steven Meisel.

Images: © 2018 Steven Meisel

The range of sensual pink slip dresses with lace inlets, pastel hoodies, and plush knits encapsulate Gomez's easy, ultra-feminine style. The collection is punctuated by special touches including a personal motto — "Not perfect, Always me" — written in Gomez's handwriting and a bunny motif that reflects her playful sartorial sensibilities. Two never-before-seen handbags embellished with bows and crystals, the Bond and the Trail, also make their first public appearance.

Although the collaboration pieces don't hit Coach boutiques worldwide until August 31, they'll be available for preorder on Coach.com starting August 14.

