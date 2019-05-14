Chanel Drops Mini Film Series With Vanessa Paradis

Chanel fragrances have occupied an integral place within pop culture over time. From Marilyn Monroe and Kate Moss to Nicole Kidman and Lily Rose Depp, the iconic French luxury label has had almost every celebrity endorsement.



Now the brand is celebrating its fragrance legacy with a series of mini films that explore the "expertise" that goes behind making the scents, as well as the relevance of fragrances in "asserting your presence, expressing your personality, and creating your style."

The first chapter in the series, "I Am an Idea" is voiced by Vanessa Paradis and features visuals of women lounging in bed followed by clips of the iconic Chanel No.5 campaign featuring Marilyn Monroe.

"A Chanel perfume is a play of shadows and light, which reveals nudity and protects intimacy," Paradis says in the video. "A set of jewelry and an abstraction; a suit of armor and a construction. A Chanel perfume is an invisible negligee, one that Marilyn chose to adorn her nights."

Chanel describes the first chapter as a manifesto that "lays the foundation for Chanel fragrance creation: Gabrielle Chanel's vision and Olivier Polge's contemporary interpretation of it. Chanel creates olfactory garments according to the precepts of Gabrielle Chanel that go beyond fashion and trends. Fragrance is considered and composed as an invisible item of clothing."