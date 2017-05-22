Legendary pop artist, Queen of Canada and Met Gala Winner Celine Dion blessed us with a rendition of her iconic "My Heart Will Go On" at the Billboard Music Awards last night. James Cameron's Titanic and it's Oscar-winning theme song turn 20 this year, and the performance was a tribute to the culture-changing film's anniversary.

Watch below, but prepare to be overcome with nostalgia and a sudden, strong desire to wear white-winged dresses from here on out:

Like Drake, we bow down to Queen Celine:

[h/t Vulture]

Image via Getty