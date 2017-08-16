The streets of New York are where we find some of the best looks around--particularly now that high-fashion athleisure is at its peak. Photographer Cathrine Wessel took to NYC's back alleys and byways for this fashion story to show that kids with style run these streets. Check out the slideshow below to see how to look haute while parkouring across the cityscape.
Photographer: Cathrine Wessel
Stylist: Julie Brooke Williams
Hair: Linh Nguyen
Makeup: Colleen Runne
Prop Stylist: Lauren Baur
Photo Assistants: Eric Martin and Jeff Cates
Digital Tech: Chrissy Connors
Stylist assistant Jermaine Daley
Models: Alyda Carder @ Wilhelmina, Chauncey Dominique, Fisher Smith @ D1 Models, Salomon Diaz @ Soul Artist Management, Grey @ Ford Models, Tiffany @ Elite Models