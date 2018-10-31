Canadian pop innovator, Carly Rae Jepsen, released her landmark album Emotion in the 2015 and pop has never been the same. Full of infectious hooks, a reverence for the disco-infused sound of the '80s, and one of the most forward-thinking approaches to pop songwriting this decade has seen brought Jepsen from viral sensation all the way to lauded pop icon.

Sitting on a bed with a slice of pizza in one hand and Twizzlers in the other, magazine splayed open on her lap and a cat curiously sniffing a hanging strand of licorice, Jepsen embodies the defiant melancholy to a night spent home alone. "Party For One" could possibly be the self-care anthem we have all been waiting for, or even just the strength to get through cuffing season without texting your ex. Whatever it may be, the prospect of a Carly Rae Jepsen return has us eager for more.

Party for one pic.twitter.com/IJAPR2iZcj — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) October 30, 2018

Photo via Instagram