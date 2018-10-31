Canadian pop innovator, Carly Rae Jepsen, released her landmark album Emotion in the 2015 and pop has never been the same. Full of infectious hooks, a reverence for the disco-infused sound of the '80s, and one of the most forward-thinking approaches to pop songwriting this decade has seen brought Jepsen from viral sensation all the way to lauded pop icon.
In the three years since Emotion, Jepsen has kept busy releasing her single, "Cut To The Feeling," collaborating with Charli XCX and PC Music's Danny L Harle, and finally getting a sword, but fans have been yearning for more. At long last it looks like the wait for new music may drawing to a close, in a photo posted to Twitter Jepsen appears to tease a new single, "Party For One."
Sitting on a bed with a slice of pizza in one hand and Twizzlers in the other, magazine splayed open on her lap and a cat curiously sniffing a hanging strand of licorice, Jepsen embodies the defiant melancholy to a night spent home alone. "Party For One" could possibly be the self-care anthem we have all been waiting for, or even just the strength to get through cuffing season without texting your ex. Whatever it may be, the prospect of a Carly Rae Jepsen return has us eager for more.
Party for one pic.twitter.com/IJAPR2iZcj— Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) October 30, 2018
