We're all listening to Cardi B's new album, and soon we'll be wearing her clothing line.

In an interview with Beats 1 Radio about Invasion of Privacy, the rapper reveals that she's working on something with online, LA-based fast-fashion label Fashion Nova. She tells Beats 1's Ebro Darden, "Fashion Nova gave me an opportunity to design what I like and what I want to put out," which for Cardi means, "high end with a budget price." Her fashion project is set to release in the fall, but no further details were given.

Cardi's wardrobe is always bold and poppin'. And if her shoe curation collab with Steve Madden is any indication of what her clothes will look like, we're sure it won't be anything short of shiny, shimmering, sexy.

