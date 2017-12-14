Canadian model Janice Alida is our kind of woman. She went from working at Starbucks in Canada to the working the Céline runway. We caught up with the Canadian cutie to find out how she got started, her secret celebrity crush and what TV she binge watches.

How were you discovered?

I sort of discovered myself. I was working at Starbucks at the time. I googled modeling agency, and Lizbell Agency was the first one that came up. I met with Liz the next day, and she signed me and had me meet with international scouts. So I moved to Paris and went after the career. Then the big business discovered me when I walked my first show, Céline.

Did you have any favorite models growing up?

Nah, I wasn't really aware of the industry till maybe 18, honestly. I was into sports and school. But then it was instantly Kate Moss... what a babe

You're Canadian. Who is your favorite Canadian ever?

My mom.

What is your favorite TV show?

Friends forever, it just gets funnier. But also, Big Little Lies. Nicole Kidman, man... And also Grey's [Anatomy] — I'm a Meredith die-hard.

What do you like most about New York?

The food.

Who is your secret celebrity crush?

Zoë Kravitz 100000 percent.

Photography: Bryan Huynh

Stylist: Matt Bidgoli

Hair: Charles McNair

Makeup: Nina Soriano

Casting Director: Julien Pineault

Model: Janice Alida at Elite NYC