Founder and creative director of The Vampire's Wife, Susie Cave (musician Nick Cave's spouse) gives romantic pieces witchy undertones. Here, the designer remixes a bracelet handle clutch by trimming a blood red, lamé iteration with raw-edge ruffles. Evocative of a sorcerer's spell bag, this heart-shaped accessory has us completely bewitched. Give it to an Olsen Twin, and we'd die.

The Vampire's Wife Ruffle Trimmed Woven Clutch, $625; matchesfashion.com

Images via Matches Fashion