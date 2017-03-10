Exciting news, Chyna Dolls! Former PAPER Magazine Beautiful People cover star Blac Chyna is making her own line of dolls—because who wants to play with boring 'ole Barbies anymore?

According to a report by TMZ, Blac Chyna went on set with My3DNA, a company specializing in making "mini-mes," to model for the upcoming set. This wasn't your everyday shoot though: "modeling" for 3-D printouts of a doll made in your likeness involves getting CGI scans of your face and body.

For those in the know, there is already a website selling Blac Chyna dolls (also by My3DNA), though these are clearly older and feature Blac Chyna standing with her hands cupping her then very pregnant stomach. Mini Chyna is selling the pregnant Blac Chyna doll in four different sizes, ranging in price from $99 to $399.

For this next batch, the Rob & Chyna star is planning to release six to eight different versions, all in multiple sizes. You can expect those to hit stores in May.

Watch some behind-the-scenes videos from the doll shoot below.

[h/t TMZ]

Splash photo via Instagram

