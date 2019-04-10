Fashion
Music

Billie Eilish Wants the Lana Del Rey Comparisons to Stop

Sandra Song
48m

Billie Eilish isn't here for the Lana Del Rey comparisons — or the pitting of female artists against each other, for that matter — and she's ready to set the record straight.

While speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Eilish rebuked the "new Lana Del Rey" title with a hint of self-deprecation.

"Everybody's always trying to make everybody compete," she said. "They're like, 'Billie's album might pass Ariana's…' But just stop. I don't care. I don't want to hear that Billie Eilish is the new Lana Del Rey. Do not disrespect Lana like that!"

Eilish then went on to argue that Del Rey has "made her brand so perfect for her whole career and shouldn't have to hear that." Not only that, but she also pushed back against the possibility of people referring to another new, female artist as the "new Billie Eilish."

Read the entire profile on Eilish, here.

