While the new Tupac Shakur biopic has a summer release date (June 16, to mark what would've been 'Pac's 46th birthday), the trailer released yesterday is enough to tide us over in the meanwhile.

The one-minute clip pans over nearly every character in the movie, including Dominic L. Santana as Suge Knight, Kat Graham as Jada Pinkett, Danai Gurira as Tupac's mother Afeni, and, of course, Demetrius Shipp Jr. as the rapper himself. Jamal Woolard reprises his role as Biggie from the 2009 Notorious B.I.G. biopic Notorious.

In one quick scene, we see Biggie and Tupac, in his iconic bandana, square up next to each other. The film promises to look at the friendship that came before the biggest rap feud of all time.

Watch the trailer below: