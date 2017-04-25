Are you conscious, creative and confident who's sick and tired of not being given money for being conscious, creative and confident? Worry no more, Beyoncé has you covered!

To celebrate yesterday's one year anniversary of her visual album Lemonade, Beyoncé set up a "Formation" fund for university scholars who are "unafraid to think outside the box, bold, creative, conscious, and confident."

One Formation scholarship is available respectively at Howard University, Spelman, Berklee College of Music, and Parsons School of Design for female undergrad or graduate students studying creative arts, music, literature or African-American Studies. If you fit all of this criteria and are heading either back or to school for the first time in September 2017, get in and apply now.

Go ahead your school for more information and, once again, appreciate the machine that is the ~Beyoncé` experience.

[h/t The Fader]

