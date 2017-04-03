All hail, Queen Bey. There's definitely no mama in history who has turned her pregnancy into such a gorgeous display of art. Just yesterday the diva posted a whole dang album full of new pictures, framed with purple flowers.





And just because she is the Queen, Beyoncé also posted a separate album of just detail shots. And another art video set to the song "Pop That Thang" by the Isley Brothers.









It wouldn't be the Beyhive without a few well-intentioned conspiracy theories either--the current one being that Beyoncé is hinting at her babies' names with these pictures. We know how much Bey loves names based flora and fauna, as First Daughter Blue Ivy has demonstrated, so maybe the twins will be named Iris and Violet? Iris Rose? Purple Violet?

Who knows? Bey knows.