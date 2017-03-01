Bella Hadid has finally revealed her Dior beauty campaign, after teasing the partnership since March last year.

The model and PAPER babe has been releasing a series of makeup videos for the brand, but this morning she shared the very first image from the collaboration on Instagram and good lord it's glorious.

She took to Instagram to thank the fashion house, claiming she's "still in shock."

"This is such a crazy, magical, massive honor for me to work for such an iconic brand that I have wanted to be a part of my entire life!!! I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child!!! I am still in shock!"



Get it, girl.

Image via Angela Pham/BFA.com