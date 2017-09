The Somali-American model grabbed headlines when she competed in the Miss Minnesota pageant wearing a hijab, and has since gone on to walk for Yeezy and Fenty and cover Allure and CR Fashion Book.

What is success to you?

Success is reading a social media message from a young girl who tells me that I am her inspiration. If I can spread a message of hope to those who don't feel represented and challenge them to be willing to be the first and give it a shot, I will have succeeded.

Do critics matter?

As a 19-year-old, it can be hard to read harsh comments, mostly cyber bullying. I have learned to trust my support system and follow my heart.

Did you ever give up (or want to give up)? What were the circumstances?

I am a black, Somali-American Muslim. With modeling being an unknown to my culture and community, it was hard for many to accept at the beginning. On the flip side, having a black, Somali-American Muslim on the runway or magazine stands was an unknown for those outside of my community and culture too. With this came some pressure, questioning and backlash. Rarely does anyone want to be the first. I think that with time and seeing that I'm not changing who I am to get ahead has turned many of those questioners into my biggest supporters and fans.

Photo by Fadil Berisha