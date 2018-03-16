In what might just be the best celebrity venture since Paris Hilton's hair tools for a German supermarket chain, The Backstreet Boys are making tequila.

Related | The Backstreet Boys Are Better Than Ever

That's right, the (now) men behind the soundtrack of your youth is harvesting the sweet nectar of the agave to get you wasted. Forget Patron, all you're going to want to be turning up with in the club is Backstreet Boys-brand liquor. I definitely want it that way!

On tour in Cancun, the group stopped by Tasting Table and discussed their favorite tequila, and plans for the future.

"I like a good reposado or añejo," Kevin Richardson said, before Nick Carter jumped in to reveal the big news: "And that leads us into talking about our tequila venture that we'll be coming out with. [We] just need to find a partner here in Mexico."

While we don't know much more, what is absolutely clear is the Backstreet Boys are very much back.

Image via Getty