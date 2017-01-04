Azealia Banks' official Facebook page--her headquarters since getting banned from Twitter this summer--has mysteriously vanished.

The only ones remaining include verified "Azealia Banks Germany" page, and an unofficial profile--both mostly inactive and fan-run.

Banks made headlines again in the past few days after posting videos to her Instagram page of her sand-blasting a blood-stained, feather-riddled room in her New York apartment, where she claimed to sacrifice chickens for Brujeria practices.

Azealia Banks via instagram, cleaning the closet she's been performing brujeria for 3 years in. pic.twitter.com/0OsoSdJynw

— AZEALIA BANKS VIDEOS (@AzealiaVideos) December 30, 2016

The development, once again, divided the internet, with many--including Sia and the Church of Satan--condemning violence against animals, while others supported Banks right to religious freedom.

It remains unclear if/why Azealia was banned from Facebook, or if it was voluntary; just Sunday, Banks took to her page to denounce the bots trolling her timeline with racist comments.